Tracking is reporting my order as delivered but it's not here
We are very sorry to hear that your order has not yet arrived. Once the order has been handed off to our shipping courier, we rely on them to deliver your package in a timely manner. This is certainly not typical!
If your order has still not arrived within the next 24-48 hours, please reach out to us so that we can further assist you in retrieving your order.
Do you have other questions?
We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.Go to FAQs
Ask MANSCAPED™
Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.