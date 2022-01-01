Ask MANSCAPED™

It’s a tie! The UltraPremium Body Wash Refined® and the UltraPremium Body Wash Persevere™ aren’t meant to be chosen one over the other, they both offer the same great qualities leading to a luxurious lather that leaves your skin feeling hydrated. The only difference between the two is the scent!

Our UltraPremium Body Wash Refined® was formulated with our signature Refined® cologne scent, while our new UltraPremium Body Wash Persevere™ is designed with Persevere™ cologne-quality scent providing a masculine, woodsy, natural outdoor aroma with base notes of cedar wood and vanilla musk.



