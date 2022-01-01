Ask MANSCAPED™

The Lawn Mower® trimmer models each have unique guards. Unfortunately, there is no reverse compatibility between guards and different models.





The Lawn Mower® 4.0





The Lawn Mower® 4.0 includes 2 adjustable blade guards. One guard adjusts from 3mm to 6mm with a simple swipe up or down. The other guard adjusts from 10mm to 13mm.









The Lawn Mower® 3.0





The Lawn Mower® 3.0 comes equipped with a single adjustable guard that adjusts from 2mm to 3.5mm with a simple swipe up or down.









The Lawn Mower® 2.0





Our Lawn Mower® 2.0 includes two adjustable blade guards for various cut lengths—a 3/6mm guard and a 9/12mm guard. Each can be flipped and locked in place according to your desired length.



