Ask MANSCAPED™

What are the ingredients in the Persevere™ Cologne?
Our Persevere™ Cologne features a masculine and bold scent that answers the call of the wild by leaving you smelling like a man forged from the earth. Your scent says a lot about you, and this will make you smell downright manly. Just as nature intended.
Full Ingredient List:
- Denat
- Alcohol
- Water/Aqua/Eau
- Fragrance (Parfum)
- Citral
- Coumarin
- Linalool
- Citronellol
- Alpha-Isomethyl Iononate
- Limonene
