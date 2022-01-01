What are the ingredients in the Refined® Cologne?
Our Refined® Cologne features a formula that opens with a light citrus burst that dances around a hint of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods. This is also our signature scent found in many of our formulations.
Full Ingredient List:
- Denat
- Alcohol
- Water/Aqua/Eau
- Fragrance (Parfum)
- Citral
- Hydroxycitronellal
- Linalool
- Citronellol
- Hexyl Cinnamal
- Limonene
Do you have other questions?
We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.Go to FAQs
Ask MANSCAPED™
Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.