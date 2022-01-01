Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
What are the Refer-a-Friend program rules?

Here are the program rules:  

  • Users can earn up to one (1) reward for each valid referral.  
  • Users may not submit multiple email addresses to earn multiple rewards or additional rewards.  
  • Users may not participate in the referral program where doing so would be prohibited by any applicable law or regulations.  
  • Users may not use spam to obtain referrals.  
  • Users may not acquire referrals through unsolicited email to persons unknown to them, or through net or message board postings where the postings are unrelated to the topic of discussion or otherwise violate the terms of the site.  

We do not guarantee delivery time on any rewards earned, nor do we guarantee receipt of any rewards.  

Review the Terms and Conditions  for a complete list of rules.  


 

