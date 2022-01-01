Skip to Main Content
Father's Day Special
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free shipping with purchase of performance package 4.0 or perfect package 4.0

What colors do the Boxers 2.0 come in?

The MANSCAPED™ Boxers 2.0 come in six unique styles available for individual purchase and four different 3-packs.

The six unique styles feature different patterns and combinations of the MANSCAPED™ brand colors of black, gray, and gold. Each unique style has a name listed below: 

  • Gold Nugget is a black pair of boxers featuring a gold waistband and fun gold balls pattern. 
  • Kingpin is a classy pair of boxers in dark gray with a black waistband and a black pinstripe pattern. 
  • Nighthawk is a black pair of boxers featuring a stealthy, muted MANSCAPED™ logo pattern and a black waistband. 
  • Silver Fox is a solid silver-gray pair of boxers with a black waistband. 
  • El Jefe is a solid black pair of boxers with gold stitching accents and a gold waistband. 
  • Midnight Bravo is a solid pair of black boxers with a black waistband

Do you have other questions?

We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.

Go to FAQs

Ask MANSCAPED™

Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.

Get Support
free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED™. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved