Ask MANSCAPED™

What comes in The Platinum Package?
We have created The Platinum Package 4.0 for a luxurious full-body grooming experience. This kit includes:
- The Weed Whacker™
- The Lawn Mower® 4.0
- UltraPremuim Body Wash
- UltraPremium 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner
- UltraPremium Deodorant
- Crop Preserver®
- Crop Reviver®
- Magic Mat™
The Platinum Package also includes 2 free gifts:
- The Shed Travel Bag
- A pair of MANSCAPED™ Boxers
