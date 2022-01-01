Ask MANSCAPED™

Included in your replenishment box starting at $14.99, you get your choice of any two Peak products. You can also expand your choices with Peak Premium products, available for an additional fee.

Your current Peak Premium products include:

UltraPremium Body Wash

UltraPremium 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

UltraPremium Body Spray

Refined™ Cologne

Your current Peak products include:

