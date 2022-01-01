Ask MANSCAPED™

What is the Refer-a-Friend program?
The MANSCAPED™ Refer-A-Friend program is our new referral program! Now you can earn and share rewards for spreading the word on the MANSCAPED™ movement.
You can earn a $10 reward for every friend that makes a qualifying purchase. Your friend is rewarded too! They will also receive a $10 reward to be used on their first purchase.
