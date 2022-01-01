Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free shipping with purchase of performance package 4.0 or perfect package 4.0

What is the Refer-a-Friend program?

The MANSCAPED™ Refer-A-Friend program is our new referral program! Now you can earn and share rewards for spreading the word on the MANSCAPED™ movement.  

You can earn a $10 reward for every friend that makes a qualifying purchase. Your friend is rewarded too! They will also receive a $10 reward to be used on their first purchase.

Do you have other questions?

We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.

Go to FAQs

Ask MANSCAPED™

Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.

Get Support
free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED™. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved