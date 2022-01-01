Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
Where can I find my Refer-a-Friend referral link?

Don't worry, you don't have to look far! You can access your referral link in the following ways: 

  • Start by activating the program by clicking on the Refer a Friend link located within the footer of our site 
  • Look for the email we sent you with the referral link! This would have been sent after you joined the program 
  • Log in to your MANSCAPED™ account, and check under My Info to locate your referral link 
  • If all else fails, reach out to us via the Contact Us page so that we can resend you your referral link 

