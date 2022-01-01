LIMIT THE USE OR DISCLOSURE OF MY SENSITIVE PERSONAL INFORMATION

You have the right to direct Manscaped to limit the use or disclosure of your sensitive personal information we have collected or will collect at any time (the "right to limit use”). To exercise the right to limit use, you (or your authorized representative) may complete and submit this form, or contact us in one of the following manners:

Using our web form here

E-mailing us as privacy@manscaped.com

Please be advised that Manscaped only collects limited sensitive personal information. See Manscaped Privacy Policy here (https://www.manscaped.com/pages/privacy-policy). Manscaped respects and understands that you may want to ensure your sensitive personal information is limited in use or disclosure. Therefore, if you would like to proceed with your “limit the use or disclosure of my sensitive personal information” request, we ask that you kindly provide all of the following information:

First Name:

Last Name:

Email:

Address:

City:

State:

Postal Code:

Please note that all of this information is requested in order for us to confirm your identify and process your request. We may also need to request additional information from you to verify your identify and determine the propriety of your request, before we provide a substantive response.