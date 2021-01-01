Skip to Main Content
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free
shipping with
the purchase of the
performance package kit
Get Limited Time Special
manscaped peak hygiene plan hero image
The Peak Hygiene Plan

HYGIENE STARTS HERE

Ready to join the Peak Hygiene Plan? Pick a product or package below to get started.

Exclusive Offer

Free Boxers & Travel Bag

A $59.98 value free with the purchase of The Performance Package or The Perfect Package 3.0. Enjoy our luxury toiletry bag and anti-chafing boxers for the ultimate MANSCAPED™ product experience.

The Performance Package
+ peak hygiene plan

Slide 1 of 8
The Lawn Mower 3.0 and Weed Whacker work flawlessly.

Mike Z, Verified Customer

The Performance Package
+ peak hygiene plan

$197.93

$109.99

Save 44%
Your Peak Hygiene Plan will be billed at $14.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.
kit includes:
  • the lawn mower™ 3.0
    - skinsafe™ electric trimmer
  • Weed Whacker™
    - ear & nose hair trimmer
  • crop preserver™
    - anti-chafing ball deodorant
  • crop reviver™
    - ball spray toner
  • magic mat™
    - disposable shaving mats

free gifts:

  • the shed
    - travel bag ($39.99 value)
  • manscaped™ boxers
    - anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

The Perfect Package 3.0
+ peak hygiene plan

Slide 1 of 8
Works as advertised. The lawnmower is now one of my favorite tools in my arsenal.

Robert F, Verified Customer

The Perfect Package 3.0
+ peak hygiene plan

$157.94

$89.99

Save 43%
Your Peak Hygiene Plan will be billed at $14.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.
kit includes:
  • the lawn mower™ 3.0
    - skinsafe™ electric trimmer
  • crop preserver™
    - anti-chafing ball deodorant
  • crop reviver™
    - ball spray toner
  • magic mat™
    - disposable shaving mats

free gifts:

  • the shed
    - travel bag ($39.99 value)
  • manscaped™ boxers
    - anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0
+ peak hygiene plan

Slide 1 of 7
I’ve never felt safer while trimming down there.

Derrick L, Verified Customer

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0
+ Peak Hygiene Plan

$69.99

Your Peak Hygiene Plan will be billed at $14.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.

This cordless and waterproof trimmer features a strong 7,000 RPM motor that can easily handle coarse and curly hair with confidence. It has a rust-resistant, hygienic, replaceable ceramic blade module featuring SkinSafe™ Technology to help reduce nicks and snags.

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

New Release

Weed Whacker™
+ peak hygiene plan

Slide 1 of 6
Trimming my nose hair is actually fun now.

Greg S., Verified Customer

Weed Whacker™
+ Peak Hygiene Plan

$29.99

Your Peak Hygiene Plan will be billed at $14.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.

Revolutionary electric ear and nose hair trimmer featuring SkinSafe™ technology and a powerful 600mAh li-ion battery. Weed Whacker™ trimmer has an intelligently contoured design with a 9,000 RPM motor that powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system. Waterproof capability enables convenient wet or dry operation.

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

free shipping
hassle-free returns
100% safe & secure checkout
  • FAQ
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Become an Influencer
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

Copyright © 2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
  • Warranty & Return
    |
  • Terms of Use
    |
  • Privacy Policy
    |
  • Cookie Policy