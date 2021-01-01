Notice to California Residents

CALIFORNIA RESIDENT’S RIGHT TO OPT OUT OF ANY “SALE” OF PERSONAL INFORMATION UNDER THE CALIFORNIA CONSUMER PRIVACY ACT (CCPA):

In view of the definition of “sale” under the CCPA, Manscaped, Inc. (the “Company”) may, either now or in the future, exchange, share, and/or “sell” (as defined under the CCPA) the following categories of Personal Information to certain third party data analytics providers: (1) personal identifiers; (2) characteristics of protected classifications under California and federal law; (3) Internet/electronic activity; (4) commercial information; and/or (5) inferences drawn from the categories described above in order to create a profile about you to reflect your preferences and characteristics. Our Company, however, does not knowingly sell any Personal Information of minors under the age of 16.

INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU WANT TO OPT OUT OF SUCH “SALE”:

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS HAVE THE RIGHT UNDER THE CCPA TO OPT OUT OF ANY “SALE” OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION TO THIRD PARTIES, AS THE TERM “SALE” IS DEFINED UNDER THE CCPA. TO SUBMIT A REQUEST TO OPT OUT OF THE “SALE” OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION TO THE THIRD PARTY DATA ANALYTICS PROVIDERS, PLEASE CONTACT MANSCAPED, INC. BY EITHER: