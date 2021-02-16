Product Returns & Warranty

Last Updated: Feb 16, 2021

Product Returns

1. Return Policy.

We take pride in our MANSCAPED™ products and want you to be happy using them. All of our products carry a 30-day return policy. If you are not satisfied with a product you purchased from MANSCAPED.com, you can return it for a refund within 30 days of your receipt of the product. For products purchased from an authorized dealer, their return policy applies — please contact them directly for more information. To the extent allowed by applicable law, products purchased from an unauthorized retailer are not covered by our return policy.

If you wish to return part of your order, we will refund the retail price of each item from your original order. For example, if you purchased a MANSCAPED™ Perfect Package ($139.99 value) and choose to keep The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer ($79.99 value), your refund will be $139.99 - $79.99 = $60.00.

2. Returns Process.

Refunds will be returned to the original form of payment. For exchanges, return your product for a refund and place a new order on MANSCAPED.com for the correct item.

To initiate a product return contact our customer support team at: support@manscaped.com. In your email, include: (1) your name, (2) phone number, (3) Order ID, (4) product you wish to return, (5) proof of purchase, and (6) a brief summary of your reason for return. If your request is timely, complete, and not rejected for suspected fraud, abuse, or other reasons described below, we will issue you a Return Material Authorization (RMA) tracking number.

We reserve the right to limit returns, and to track returns initiated from the same name, email address, billing address, mailing address, or IP address. If we believe that a customer or potential customer has been or is likely to take advantage of our return policy, or otherwise purchase products for reasons other than personal use, we reserve the right to deny sales or returns to any customer.

Product Limited Warranty

1. Limited Warranty.

We warrant to the person who originally purchased the products listed below, that those products will be free from defects in workmanship and materials for their applicable Warranty Period, subject to these conditions. To approve your warranty claim, the following conditions must be met: (a) you must have purchased the product from MANSCAPED.com or an authorized MANSCAPED™ dealer; (b) you must provide proof of your product purchase date; (c) if requested, you must return the product to MANSCAPED™; and (d) you must have used the product only as intended and in accordance with the product’s instructions.

If a defect occurs under these circumstances and during the Warranty Period, we will repair or replace, at our discretion, the defective product or part. The warranty does not cover defects caused by third-party modifications, repairs, replacement parts, or accessories. Normal wear and tear is not warranted. We may not be able to replace limited edition or discontinued products. If not, we will replace these products with an equivalent model based on availability. We may make changes to products and designs in the time you purchased your product and submitted a warranty claim. Products repaired or replaced under this warranty may or may not incorporate these changes.

2. Warranty Periods.

90 DAY WARRANTY PERIOD

The Lawn Mower™ 2.0

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0

Weed Whacker™

PEAK HYGIENE PLAN MEMBER PLATINUM WARRANTY PERIOD

Active Peak Hygiene Plan members are eligible for a special Platinum Warranty, subject to the conditions below. If you are an: (a) active Peak Hygiene Plan member who has (b) received a replenishment box within 90 days of submitting a warranty claim, we will honor up to one warranty claim in any 12-month period on the following products:

The Lawn Mower™ 2.0

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0

Weed Whacker™

3. Warranty Claim Process.

4. Warranty Disclaimer.