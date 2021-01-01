Lawn Mower 3.0 HONEST Review & Comparison

What's good, Dudzz Nation? What' good, YouTube family? Back with another special video, man. And then this one I'm gonna get right to it. I'm going to be revealing the Lawn Mower 3.0. Now for those of you that don't know, I've been using the 2.0 for a little while now. And honestly, in terms of keeping everything groomed as a man, keeping your happy trail groomed. Your balls, I'm gonna keep it a buck with you. It's probably the best clipper that I've used personally. The 2.0 came in this box. All right. They also sent you the MANSCAPED boxers, which was a nice touch. Wasn't necessary, but to be honest, um, this is like a Spandex material. So I'll be working out with this. You feel me? Like I'm not going to even hold you, like I'll be working out with this. But, um, but the 2.0, I thought was very good. I still use it. I'm gonna keep it a buck with you right now. You might see some heads on it. Cause I been using it often. And look, man, I would just go ahead and say, if you are a man, you gotta make sure that everything's good down there. You feel me? You can't have your lady going down it and it's looking crazy. So I use this personally about like every week and a half or so to shave. Now, even though I'm talking about the 2.0, I am going to get into the 3.0, in a little bit, right? So the 3.0 comes in this box right here. Okay. So this is the 2.0, this is the 3.0. Now and the 2.0, it did come with pretty fast charging and it came with this little back piece and the cord and then you stick it in here and the charge is pretty fast. It is waterproof. Um, it is equipped with, uh, anti cut technology and quiet stroke technology. So it's going to give you that quiet stroke technology while your quiet stroking. You feel me? But anyway, man, so this is the 2.0, which I felt probably couldn't be topped. And I'm gonna just go ahead and say it, man. I sometimes use my ball hair trimmer to shave my neck. I said it, I said it. Now I disinfect it, but I'm going to just keep it a buck with y'all man. And also what better place to do this review video than in the bathroom, where you do your, you know what I'm saying? So anyway, man, uh, getting into the 3.0, so it comes in this box, as I stated before. Now I'm going to talk about some of the noticeable differences that I have seen while using this. And so I'm gonna take it out the box for you. Now all of MANSCAPED's products for the most part, will come with this white dust bag. Um, and it'll come with some accessory products in there such as a brush, that you can, you know, like wipe off the clippers and everything after use. Um, it comes with a little cord that you can plug up to charge and then all of them come with a standard back piece. Okay. So just to inform you on that. It comes with the cord and it comes with the, the back piece. And then this is also, uh, the stand or I'm not sure how to word it, but you're going to place the actual clipper on top of this, so it's, it's almost like a port. Okay. And then inside the box, it comes equipped with a manual that, you know, walks you through how to use it and the settings, you know, things of that nature. Um, so some of the main differences that I've noticed between the Lawn Mower 3.0, so this is how the Lawn Mower 3.0 looks. Right now, it does have the guard on. So I'm going to take the guard off for you. Okay. So there is a little arrow here that kind of guides you on where to pushup. So you push this up and the guard slides right off and it's not exposed. Now, along this are some ridges, the camera isn't focusing right now, but it's pretty much some lines and ridges that are going to help guide you, rght? Like you shaving. Now, a lot of people have asked me what is the main difference between the 2.0 and the 3.0, right? Now in terms of size. So this is the 2.0, this is the 3.0. In terms of size, the 3.0 is a little bit taller. Okay. Um, so as I stated before, the 2.0 has great battery life, but the 3.0 has extended battery life. Now for me, I personally groom myself, my happy trail, my stomach, whatever my balls, my balls be smooth as eggs. I don't care. So I shave probably once a week or once every, uh, week and a half or so, right? Now, typically I'm not a guy that really takes long showers, a standard shower for me, I'm probably in and out within eight to 10 minutes. But on days that I am grooming and shaving myself, my showers can get pretty long, uh, sometimes up to half an hour. So with the 2.0, it would last pretty good. Didn't have any issues. But I know there are some guys that will probably take a shower for like 45 minutes. I know that sounds long, but I know some people that told me that they, they take showers that long or whatever that that's your business. But for that this will definitely hold up. This is also equipped with fast charging. This is also quiet stroke technology. Okay. There's a feature on here that really has me hyped for this one in particular. And I'm gonna dive into that, uh, feature in a little bit, but this one is bigger. It is equipped with a slightly larger battery. So you're going to get more use out of this. Now in terms of the charging, right? So with the Lawn Mower 2.0, you would just plug this in right here and plug it into the wall and charge it. Now, with the Lawn Mower 3.0, what you would do, there's still a cord. But you actually put it right here on the charging port. And after that, you'll plug this in here. Now this is going to have it standing by itself. That's the main difference in terms of charging. Pretty much the 2.0 and the 3.0 in charging is similar. They're both fast charging, but this one does have more power and it is going to last you longer. Now the feature that I really wanted to talk to you guys about in this video was this one right here. So equipped on the top is a little LED light. So I'm hyped for this, right? I'm going to tell you why, because you could save your balls in the dark now. So it already had anti-cut technology. You're not going to cut your balls. I'm somebody that I've always groomed myself because I've always been very health conscious. I like to take care of myself and I never want the woman that I'm with to feel like I'm a dude that doesn't really care about personal hygiene, right? And so, this is very important to me because now I can navigate through them crevices. You feel me? All my real men know what I'm talking about, down there is very sensitive. You nick a ball, you out for like two weeks. So with this light, it just kinda helps you have a little bit more visibility down there. Um, I'm very impressed with this one. As I stated before, with the 2.0, this does have anti-cut technology. Now, uh, it's equipped with some form of plastic right here on the top. And on the bottom, it is a metal. But the plastic grinds on top of it and it is safer. Now growing up, I would shave with traditional razor blades, you know? Um, and I would oftentimes cut myself when I was shaving, you know, down there. I'm not somebody that's going to sit here and sugar coat stuff with you. I'm being very transparent. Very honest. I would oftentimes nick my testicles or I would have bumps on my stomach from shaving with a traditional blade. I have had no issues with this at all. It's 100% waterproof, so you can drop it in water, um, and submerge it and it's going to be no problem at all. So I recommend getting this, man, if you're interested in getting this, you can use my code Dudley 20. It's going to be linked below you use my code. Dudley 20 at checkout for 20% off. I'm a very big fan of MANSCAPED. To be honest for me in closing, I would say the main differences I noticed is that, this is bigger. It's more powerful, more battery. It's equipped with an LED light at the top. That's going to help you guide, uh, you know, through them waters. You know what I'm saying? Helping you get down there safely. Uh, it, it fast charges like this, it's a little bit faster. I've noticed in my test in terms of how fast it charges, it's a little faster and stronger. It has a light on top. And of course, all of these come with different guards. So you can shape according to the length of your hair that you want. Now, this one, like the 2.0, as I said at the beginning, just to reiterate, comes with the MANSCAPED dust bag. And you will get a complimentary MANSCAPED boxers. In my opinion, these are more like Spandex. Uh, they're more, they're more of a polyester blend. So this is great for the gym, right? It is going to come with a manual. So a huge shout out to, uh MANSCAPED. Alright, I will be rocking with the 3.0, okay. If you guys want the 2.0. Get it. Would I recommend the 3.0 over the 2.0? I personally would get the 3.0 simply because of the battery life, the light. And it is also equipped with a grip. I'm not sure if the camera will pick up on this, but uh, there's a very different tread and design on the shaft of the blade. And uh, it's just, it's better. I didn't think it could get better, but it is better, man. So shout out to the MANSCAPED family, peace, loving life, always man. And I'll see you guys in the next video as always family as always stay blessed.