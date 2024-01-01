Formulations

MANSCAPED® skincare products are designed for your most delicate parts, making hygiene easy, convenient, and effective.

Crop Preserver®

Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant

This cream helps cut down chafing by properly moisturizing your most treasured.

Crop Soother™

Ball Aftershave Lotion

Infused with aloe, colloidal oats, shea, cocoa seed butter, and safflower oil to keep your skin out of the red.

Crop Cleanser®

Groin Wash

A prebiotic-infused formula loaded with vitamin E, aloe, and menthol keeps the boys soft, supple, and well hydrated.

Crop Reviver®

Ball Toner & Refresher

Soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts keep your high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected after a good shave.

Crop Mop®

Ball Wipes

These wallet-sized ball wipes will come in clutch to keep the boys (and all the rest) feeling fresh.

Crop Exfoliator®

Gentle Groin Exfoliant

Witch hazel, willow bark, and volcanic rock clear skin to reveal a smooth surface and clean slate to shave on.