Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Free Shipping on all orders + bonus gifts on select packages! Shop Now

Give your boys the love they deserve.

Free shipping on all orders.

The Performance Package 5.0 Ultra products on display

The Performance Package 5.0 Ultra

All-in-One Grooming Kit

Shop now

The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra

Trimmer For Groin + Body Grooming

Shop now

The Platinum Package 5.0 Ultra

Exclusive Offer: Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag

Shop now

Formulations

Show them you care by caring for your pair.

MANSCAPED® skincare products are designed for your most delicate parts, making hygiene easy, convenient, and effective.

View all
Crop Preserver®

Crop Preserver®

Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant

This cream helps cut down chafing by properly moisturizing your most treasured.

Crop Soother™

Crop Soother™

Ball Aftershave Lotion

Infused with aloe, colloidal oats, shea, cocoa seed butter, and safflower oil to keep your skin out of the red.

Crop Cleanser®

Crop Cleanser®

Groin Wash

A prebiotic-infused formula loaded with vitamin E, aloe, and menthol keeps the boys soft, supple, and well hydrated.

Crop Reviver®

Crop Reviver®

Ball Toner & Refresher

Soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts keep your high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected after a good shave.

Crop Mop®

Crop Mop®

Ball Wipes

These wallet-sized ball wipes will come in clutch to keep the boys (and all the rest) feeling fresh.

Crop Exfoliator®

Crop Exfoliator®

Gentle Groin Exfoliant

Witch hazel, willow bark, and volcanic rock clear skin to reveal a smooth surface and clean slate to shave on.

Your Boys In High Scrotal Definition

View your boys in high scrotal definition with the new Ball Mirror from MANSCAPED®. The Ball Mirror ensures that you’ll never miss a spot, or a precious moment with the ones you love, again.

The Crop Preserver®

Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant

Shop now
Male model smiling from the side at the camera touching his beard

The perfect pair

MANSCAPED® + Testicular Cancer Society®.

Learn more
free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • About Us
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Klarna FAQ
  • Press
  • CA Notice at Collection
  • CA Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
  • CA Limit Use of Sensitive Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us
  • Accessibility Statement

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED®. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2024, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved®️ symbol designates a registered trademark of Manscaped, LLC in the United States and elsewhere.
United StatesCanadaEuropeUnited KingdomAustralia / New ZealandSingaporeSouth AfricaSaudi Arabia / United Arab Emirates