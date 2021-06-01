MANSCAPED UFC 264 GIVEAWAY

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The Manscaped UFC 264 Giveaway (the "Promotion") begins at 9:00:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST”) on June 1, 2021 and ends at 12:00:00 PM PST on June 28, 2021 (the “Promotion Period”). The Promotion contains a game of chance (“Sweepstakes”). The computer clock of the Sponsor (defined below) is the official time-keeping device in the Promotion.