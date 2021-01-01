We Save Balls
Did You Know?
diagnosed with testicular cancer.
This means not only designing the right tools for the job, but raising awareness for the ball-busting disease, which is the most common form of cancer among men ages 15-35.
As part of our brand mission, our partnership with the Testicular Cancer Society aims to educate and entertain while spreading a very important message about early detection and self-screening to protect yourself against men’s health issues and cancer risk.
Together We Save Balls
Men’s health and hygiene is at the core of MANSCAPED—it is the essence of our cause. This partnership will raise awareness on an issue that impacts men of all ages. Early detection is imperative. Not only do we feel compelled to get the word out, we feel that it’s our duty to do so.
— MANSCAPED CEO PAUL TRAN
Check Yourself Before
You Wreck Yourself
MANSCAPED and TCS want to remind you to “check yo’ self” at least once a month for early signs and symptoms of testicular cancer — and here’s how to do it in under 60 seconds!
With collaborations and support from the MANSCAPED community, we can increase social awareness, raise much needed funds for cancer research, and provide the right support to save lives (and balls!).
How
You
Can Help?
Like, Share & Comment
Like, Share and Comment! To spread the word about easy self-exams you can do today, all while enjoying your favorite MANSCAPED products at home.
Donate With Your Purchase
Make a Donation with your MANSCAPED Purchase! Each time you buy, you’ll have the option to make a donation to TCS as part of the checkout experience at www.manscaped.com
Donate to TCS Directly
Donate to TCS Directly! Visit TesticularCancerSociety.org to learn more about how to donate, become an advocate, host a special event, buy merchandise, and more!
Yep, we've got an
app for that!
The Ball Checker App
Our Ball Checker mobile app provides a few facts every guy and girl should know about testicular cancer as well as how to do a testicular self exam.
If you examine your testicles regularly, you will get to know what's normal and what's different.
You can also get monthly text reminders, just text selfexam to 22999. Your cell number is only used for the monthly reminders and you can opt out anytime.
The Testicular Cancer Society is a registered 501(c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and education about the most common form of cancer in men aged 15 to 35. They provide support for fighters, survivors, and caregivers. The Testicular Cancer Society has received the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency.
For more information on how you can help spread awareness, visit TesticularCancerSociety.org
