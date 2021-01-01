One man, every hour, every day is

diagnosed with testicular cancer.

At MANSCAPED™, we save balls.

This means not only designing the right tools for the job, but raising awareness for the ball-busting disease, which is the most common form of cancer among men ages 15-35.

As part of our brand mission, our partnership with the Testicular Cancer Society aims to educate and entertain while spreading a very important message about early detection and self-screening to protect yourself against men’s health issues and cancer risk.