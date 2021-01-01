Skip to Main Content
Patents

The following products of MANSCAPED, LLC and/or affiliate companies are protected by patents in the U.S., the European Union, United Kingdom and elsewhere. This website is provided to satisfy the virtual patent marking provisions of various jurisdictions.  In accordance with 35 U.S.C. § 287(a), this website provides notice that the products listed below are protected by the associated patents listed below.  The following list may not be all inclusive, and other products not listed here may be protected by one or more patents pending in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Product NamePatent Status
THE LAWN MOWER® 3.0U.S. Pat. No. D908,962. European Registered Community Design No. 007512561-0001. United Kingdom Design Registration No. 90075125610001. Other patents may be pending.
THE LAWN MOWER® 4.0Patent Pending
WEED WHACKER®Patent Pending
