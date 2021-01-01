Patents

The following products of MANSCAPED, LLC and/or affiliate companies are protected by patents in the U.S., the European Union, United Kingdom and elsewhere. This website is provided to satisfy the virtual patent marking provisions of various jurisdictions. In accordance with 35 U.S.C. § 287(a), this website provides notice that the products listed below are protected by the associated patents listed below. The following list may not be all inclusive, and other products not listed here may be protected by one or more patents pending in the U.S. and elsewhere.