Who’d We Make This

Shampoo + Conditioner

For?

For the jack-of-all-trades, master of efficiency who wants to cut their shower time in half, this one-and-done duo was made just for you. Men’s shampoo requires certain ingredients that keep hair from feeling dry and brittle, and our 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner is full of natural hydrators that lock in your hair’s natural moisture. No more bed head or bad hair days or being inconvenienced by long showers that aren’t by choice.