2-in-1 Shampoo+ Conditioner

Hair Wash & Conditioner

Our Ultra Premium™ 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner cleanses and nourishes in just one step. With coconut water, green tea, aloe, turmeric, and sage, this non-greasy daily nourishing formula is naturally hydrating and rich in antioxidants to revitalize the look and feel of your hair.

  • 16 oz. Aluminum Bottle with Pump Top
  • Luxurious Lather
  • Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
  • Paraben Free, Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Vegan

Each Bottle contains 16 fl oz / 475 ml

shampoo + Conditioner

Hair Wash & Conditioner

Dual-Action Formula

With the perfect balance of cleansing and moisturizing, this formula will keep your locks looking lustrous.

Luxurious Lather

A generous lather is just part of the gentlemen’s playbook. Why settle for sad, small suds?

Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance

Made with authentic Refined™ cologne, step out of the shower smelling like light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods.

Ingredients

What Goes Into Our Shampoo + Conditioner

Our Ultra Premium™ 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner is infused with natural ingredients like sea kelp and coconut water to provide multiple benefits in just one bottle.

Sea Kelp

Helps promote a healthier scalp and stronger hair.

Coconut Water

Hydrates your hair for a refreshing look and feel, nourishing and conditioning.

Aloe

Hydrates and soothes the scalp.

Saw Palmetto

Helps promote hair strengthening.

Green Tea & Turmeric

Promotes healthier hair and environment on the scalp.

Sage

Improves the texture of your hair, imparting shine and luster.

Who’d We Make This
Shampoo + Conditioner
For?

For the jack-of-all-trades, master of efficiency who wants to cut their shower time in half, this one-and-done duo was made just for you. Men’s shampoo requires certain ingredients that keep hair from feeling dry and brittle, and our 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner is full of natural hydrators that lock in your hair’s natural moisture. No more bed head or bad hair days or being inconvenienced by long showers that aren’t by choice.

How to Use Our
Shampoo + Conditioner

Hop in the shower, get a good soak. Apply a generous amount to your hair and lather up. Massage your scalp while singing your favorite song (debatably the most crucial step). And rinse thoroughly.

You have questions. We have answers.

