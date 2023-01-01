Beard Balm
Styling Pomade
Whip your beard into shape with a rich pomade that keeps you looking well-groomed from sun-up to get-down.
- 2 oz. / 57 g
- Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
- Infused with Beeswax, Sweet Almond Oil, and Shea Butter
- Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, and Dye Free
Sit tight
Beard hair can be coarse, unruly, and wiry, with scraggly hairs and flyaways. Put every strand in its place with this lightweight, super smooth beard balm that’s easy to spread.
Feel the flex
Some beards look and feel stiff and crunchy. With this beard balm, yours won’t. Get ready to run your fingers through your styled yet flexible strands.
A breath of fresh beard
A unique, fresh blend of eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender essential oils keep your beard looking and smelling its best.
beard balm:
Scoop a bit into your hands, rub them together, then massage into damp beard hair. Shape, style, and get out there.
Pro tip: For easy styling, work product between your fingers, just until it feels warm, and then apply it to your beard. Style to your desired shape using a beard brush.