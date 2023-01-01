Skip to Main Content
Beard conditioner from MANSCAPED™

Beard Conditioner

Leave-in Softener

Pamper your beard with nourishing oils and antioxidants that rehydrate hair and leave you feeling silky-soft.

  • 4 fl oz. / 118 ml
  • Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
  • Infused with Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, and Vitamin E
  • Vegan, Cruelty Free
  • Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, and Dye Free

The new Beard Conditioner and leave-in softener from MANSCAPED™

Beard superfood

Natural emollients like shea butter hydrate your beard and the skin beneath it, and it shows.

Lighten up

Our leave-in beard softening formula restores hair with weightless moisture so your beard feels like it has extra volume and lift.

Saturate in soft

On days you don’t wash your beard, keep it as soft and silky as the day before, and smelling great with our proprietary blend of eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender essential oils.

How to use
beard conditioner:

Massage a small amount of conditioner into clean, damp beard hair. Leave in for an all day, all-night smooth.

You have questions. We have answers.

