Beard Conditioner
Leave-in Softener
Pamper your beard with nourishing oils and antioxidants that rehydrate hair and leave you feeling silky-soft.
- 4 fl oz. / 118 ml
- Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
- Infused with Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, and Vitamin E
- Vegan, Cruelty Free
- Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, and Dye Free
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
Bundle & Save Up To 32%
The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit
Luxury Beard Grooming Kit
Beard Conditioner
Leave-In Softener
Beard superfood
Natural emollients like shea butter hydrate your beard and the skin beneath it, and it shows.
Lighten up
Our leave-in beard softening formula restores hair with weightless moisture so your beard feels like it has extra volume and lift.
Saturate in soft
On days you don’t wash your beard, keep it as soft and silky as the day before, and smelling great with our proprietary blend of eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender essential oils.
beard conditioner:
Massage a small amount of conditioner into clean, damp beard hair. Leave in for an all day, all-night smooth.