The Beard Hedger™ Trimmer Blade

Compatible with The Beard Hedger™

the original price was $34.99
$32.99
Save 6%

Expertly crafted with SkinSafe™ technology for a sharp, precise trim.

  • SkinSafe™ Replacement Trimmer Blade
  • Compatible with The Beard Hedger™️

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Cutting-edge craftsmanship.

Our SkinSafe™ 41 mm titanium-coated T-blade is sharp enough to cut through the thickest facial hair with ease.*

*SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.

Refresh your blade.

Designed to be super-durable and waterproof, The Beard Hedger™ trimmer blade shines in the shower and on the go.*

*IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Does the heavy lifting.

The built-in blade guard lifts flat-lying hairs for smooth, single-stroke trimming.

How to replace your blade:

Remove the comb attachment, then push the top of the blade with your thumb in the direction of the arrow to snap it out. Then, put the new blade into the trimmer body and press it back until it snaps in place.

