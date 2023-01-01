Beard Oil
Moisturizing Serum
Work on your whiskers with a nutrient-rich oil that helps increase your natural shine and restore moisture to the skin underneath.
- 1 fl oz. / 30 ml
- Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
- Infused with Sweet Almond and Jojoba Seed Oil
- Vegan, Cruelty Free
- Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, and Dye Free
Jawline shine
When moisture is restored, it shows with extra shine. Just a few drops goes a long way for beard maintenance.
Beard armor
Exposure to external elements can leave beards dry and brittle. Go to bat for your beard with this beard moisturizing serum.
Oil your canvas
The skin beneath the beard is often overlooked, but it’s where beard health begins.
beard oil:
Put a small amount in your palm, rub your hands together, then massage into your beard. Admire the shine.
Pro tip: A little goes a long way. Start with a small dose to avoid making your beard too greasy. Run a beard brush through your burl to evenly distribute the oil. Apply more if you don’t feel like you’ve used enough, especially if you have a long or dry beard.