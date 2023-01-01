Skip to Main Content
Beard oil from MANSCAPED™

Beard Oil

Moisturizing Serum

Work on your whiskers with a nutrient-rich oil that helps increase your natural shine and restore moisture to the skin underneath.

  • 1 fl oz. / 30 ml
  • Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
  • Infused with Sweet Almond and Jojoba Seed Oil
  • Vegan, Cruelty Free
  • Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, and Dye Free

White male model massaging MANSCAPED™ Beard Oil into his beard

Jawline shine

When moisture is restored, it shows with extra shine. Just a few drops goes a long way for beard maintenance.

Close up of the Beard Oil pump-bottle sitting on stacked water droplets

Beard armor

Exposure to external elements can leave beards dry and brittle. Go to bat for your beard with this beard moisturizing serum.

Male model sitting down smiling while having his beard rubbed by female model

Oil your canvas

The skin beneath the beard is often overlooked, but it’s where beard health begins.

White male model scratching the tip of his large thick beard
How to use
beard oil:

Put a small amount in your palm, rub your hands together, then massage into your beard. Admire the shine.

Pro tip: A little goes a long way. Start with a small dose to avoid making your beard too greasy. Run a beard brush through your burl to evenly distribute the oil. Apply more if you don’t feel like you’ve used enough, especially if you have a long or dry beard.

