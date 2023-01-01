Beard Shampoo
Hydrating Cleanser
Kick the grit from your beard with a shampoo that helps cleanse and hydrate your burly bristles.
- 4 fl oz. / 118 ml
- Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
- Infused with Glycerin and Vitamin B5
- Vegan, Cruelty Free
- Paraben Free and Sulfate Free
- Phthalate Free and Dye Free
Easy does it
Unlike head hair, beard hair is more coarse, susceptible to damage, and requires a more gentle approach to cleansing. And our beard wash has cleansing properties that won’t strip away natural oils.
In the thick of it
Thick beards can trap dirt and oils near the skin, causing irritation. But our Beard Shampoo gets to the root of the matter, washing away dirt and other irritants.
Clean you can smell
This lightweight gel cleanser will leave your beard smelling the best it’s ever smelled, using eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender essential oils.
beard shampoo:
Wet your beard and apply shampoo. Gently massage into facial hair, rinse, and enjoy that squeaky clean feeling.