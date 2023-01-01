Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free shipping with purchase of performance package 4.0 or platinum package 4.0
Beard shampoo from MANSCAPED

Beard Shampoo

Hydrating Cleanser

$25.98
$21.99
Save 15%

Kick the grit from your beard with a shampoo that helps cleanse and hydrate your burly bristles.

  • 4 fl oz. / 118 ml
  • Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
  • Infused with Glycerin and Vitamin B5
  • Vegan, Cruelty Free
  • Paraben Free and Sulfate Free
  • Phthalate Free and Dye Free

Buy More and Save-2 Pack

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Bundle & Save Up To 32%

The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit

The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit

Luxury Beard Grooming Kit

The new Beard Shampoo and hydrating cleanser from MANSCAPED™

Beard Shampoo

Hydrating Cleanser

White male model using MANSCAPED™ Beard Shampoo in his thick beard

Easy does it

Unlike head hair, beard hair is more coarse, susceptible to damage, and requires a more gentle approach to cleansing. And our beard wash has cleansing properties that won’t strip away natural oils.

Close up of the Beard Shampoo bottle sitting in suds

In the thick of it

Thick beards can trap dirt and oils near the skin, causing irritation. But our Beard Shampoo gets to the root of the matter, washing away dirt and other irritants.

Model couple laughing and holding each other

Clean you can smell

This lightweight gel cleanser will leave your beard smelling the best it’s ever smelled, using eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender essential oils.

Black male model holding a bottle of MANSCAPED™ Beard Shampoo
How to use
beard shampoo:

Wet your beard and apply shampoo. Gently massage into facial hair, rinse, and enjoy that squeaky clean feeling.

The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit

Luxury Beard Grooming

Shop Now

You have questions. We have answers.

We Also Recommend

Beard Conditioner

Beard Conditioner

$12.99
The Beard Hedger™

The Beard Hedger™

$99.99
Beard Balm

Beard Balm

$14.99

Fresh cut clean

free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • About Us
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Klarna FAQ
  • Press
  • CA Notice at Collection
  • CA Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
  • CA Limit Use of Sensitive Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED™. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2023, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
United StatesCanadaEuropeUnited KingdomAustralia / New ZealandSingaporeSouth AfricaSaudi Arabia / United Arab Emirates