The Body Care Kit

Men’s Hygiene Essentials

the original price was $54.96
$39.99
Save 27%

Show your body some love with our signature body scrubber and a lineup of premium products formulated with the highest quality ingredients for top notch skin and hair care.

Kit Includes

  • 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner Refined® Scent
  • Body Wash Refined® Scent
  • The Body Buffer Silicone Body Scrubber
  • Deodorant Refined® Scent

Body Wash

Revive dry skin with a hydrating body wash packed with high-quality ingredients.

2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

Cleanse, nourish, and revitalize the look and feel of your hair.

The Body Buffer

A premium body scrubber designed to enhance your lather.

Deodorant

Our aluminum-free formula goes on clear so no marks (or odors) soil your shirt.

How to use The Body Care Kit

Hop in the shower and start with the 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner, get a luxurious lather, and rinse off. Then, pump a little body wash onto The Body Buffer and scrub your entire body head to toe. Rinse, towel off, and apply deodorant to get the most out of your body care kit. Getting dressed afterwards is optional.

