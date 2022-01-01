MANSCAPED™ Boxers 2.0
Premium Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs
When we designed Boxers 2.0, our mission was simple: make the most comfortable boxers a man could buy. It starts with The Jewel Pouch™, a dedicated space that cradles your stones in place with a perforated performance fabric for extra breathability. Cut from Micro Modal with anti-chafing, smooth, flatlock seams—we made our boxers so comfortable and supportive, they feel like a second skin.
- The Jewel Pouch™
- Anti-Chafing, Smooth Flatlock Seams
- Cooling, Moisture Wicking Fabric
- Satin Jacquard Waistband
- Front Fly Opening
- Tagless
- Body: 95% Micro Modal / 5% Elastane
- Pouch: 95% Viscose / 4.5% Elastane / 0.5% Nylon
- Machine Wash Cold / Line Dry
- Imported
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
MANSCAPED™ Boxers 2.0
Premium Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs
Comfort is confidence
From our labs to your lads.
When it comes to the male anatomy, we’re the experts. So it only made sense for us to make a pair of boxer briefs that put the groin first. A pair that made men feel so comfortable in their skin, they forgot they were even wearing them. Two years of research and development later, we can finally say we did it. We made the most comfortable boxer briefs your groin’s ever experienced.
The Jewel Pouch™
Dedicated support for your jewels.
Our signature Jewel Pouch™ is designed to cradle your boys in their own special space, lined with perforated performance fabric to keep them well ventilated.
Micro Modal fabric
Crazy soft and cooling
Our Micro Modal fabric is buttery soft and breathable, keeping your cucumber cool. Walk. Run. Strut. These moisture-wicking boxers breathe without breaking a sweat.
Satin jacquard waistband
Perfectly snug, seamless fit
Our satin jacquard waistband hugs your body without digging in, offering tagless, no-roll construction.
Smooth, flatlock seams
Anti-chafing magic
Flatlock seams lay flat against your skin which helps reduce chafing.
Front fly opening
Not just for the aesthetic
Easy access makes bathroom breaks quick and efficient.
Style for days
MANSCAPED™ Boxers 2.0Gold Nugget
Comfort comes in all sizes
Get in where you fit in.
S
28-30 in
M
31-33 in
L
34-36 in
XL
36-38 in
XXL
39-40 in
XXXL
41-42 in
Our mission is to make men comfortable and confident in any situation. Whether you’re working out or gaming, the Boxers 2.0’s ventilated Jewel Pouch helps keep the boys cool, comfortable, and ready for wherever the day takes you.