Skip to Main Content
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free
shipping with
the purchase of the
performance package kit
Get Limited Time Special

MANSCAPED™ Boxers

Performance Boxer Briefs

0 reviews
Slide 1 of 6

MANSCAPED™ Boxers

Performance Boxer Briefs

0 reviews

Don't just wear any old boxers after grooming your goods to perfection. House your family jewels in MANSCAPED™ boxers - underwear specifically engineered to reduce the risk of chafing. Whether lounging around the house or running a marathon, MANSCAPED™ boxers feature micro-fiber blend designed to keep high friction areas cool. Your balls will thank you™.

  • Microfiber blend designed to keep high friction areas cool
  • No-roll waistband for maximum support below the waist
  • Created to help reduce the risk of the dreaded “swamp crotch”
  • Industry standard US sizes S-3XL
  • Now available in single or 3-pack

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

@cearrab
@darrinanderson_
@blue_kimble
@jbailey_justdoit
@bycarlosroberto

    • THE
    MANSCAPED
    BOXERS

    Anti-Chafing Boxer Briefs

    Specifically engineered to be the most comfortable boxers in your underwear drawer.

    ADVANCED
    FABRIC

    Insanely comfortable, with cutting-edge fabric for breathability and a waistband that stays put. No rolling here.

    MAXIMUM
    ATHLETIC
    PERFORMANCE

    A superior cut with a contoured pouch increases comfort while a 4-way stretch reduces chafing. For real athletes and aspirational ones.

    Designed For Comfort

    TemperatureGuard

    Chill. Because balls get hot, our boxers are like a cool blast of AC on your boys.

    Sizing Chart

    SMLXLXXLXXXL
    waist26"-29"30"-33"34"-36"37"-41"42"-46"47"-50"

    Flaunt Your Confidence With Swagger

    0
    0 reviews, 0 Q&As

    We Also Recommend

    The Lawn Mower™ 3.0

    |$79.99

    Crop Preserver™

    |$12.99

    Crop Mop™

    |$12.99

    Flaunt Your Confidence With Swagger

    HomeAll Products
    MANSCAPED™ BOXERS
    free shipping
    hassle-free returns
    100% safe & secure checkout
    • FAQ
    • Manage Orders
    • Military
    • First Responders
    • Healthcare Workers
    • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
    • CA Supply Chains Act
    • Become an Influencer
    • Waterproof Disclaimer
    • Contact Us

    Accepted Payment Methods

    • Visa
    • Mastercard
    • American Express
    • Discover
    • JCB
    • Diners Club
    • PayPal

    Get Early Access to New Products Below

    Copyright © 2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
    • Warranty & Return
      |
    • Terms of Use
      |
    • Privacy Policy
      |
    • Cookie Policy