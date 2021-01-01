Skip to Main Content
Don't just wear any old boxers after grooming your goods to perfection. House your family jewels in MANSCAPED™ boxers - underwear specifically engineered to reduce the risk of chafing. Whether lounging around the house or running a marathon, MANSCAPED™ boxers feature micro-fiber blend designed to keep high friction areas cool. Your balls will thank you™.

  • Microfiber blend designed to keep high friction areas cool
  • No-roll waistband for maximum support below the waist
  • Created to help reduce the risk of the dreaded “swamp crotch”
  • Industry standard US sizes S-3XL
  • Now available in single or 3-pack

THE
MANSCAPED
BOXERS

Anti-Chafing Boxer Briefs

Specifically engineered to be the most comfortable boxers in your underwear drawer.

ADVANCED
FABRIC

Insanely comfortable, with cutting-edge fabric for breathability and a waistband that stays put. No rolling here.

MAXIMUM
ATHLETIC
PERFORMANCE

A superior cut with a contoured pouch increases comfort while a 4-way stretch reduces chafing. For real athletes and aspirational ones.

Designed For Comfort

TemperatureGuard

Chill. Because balls get hot, our boxers are like a cool blast of AC on your boys.

Sizing Chart

SMLXLXXLXXXL
waist26"-29"30"-33"34"-36"37"-41"42"-46"47"-50"

Flaunt Your Confidence With Swagger

MANSCAPED™ Boxers
