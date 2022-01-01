Refined™ Cologne
Eau De Toilette
Revel in the sense of refinement and masculinity with this one-of-a-kind, alluring fragrance. A clean and fresh scent designed for the refined gentleman. Opening with a light citrus burst, it dances around with a gentle touch of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods. Refined is the essence of MANSCAPED™, bottled.
- Signature MANSCAPED™ scent smells just like our other formulations
- Light, yet masculine, pleasing fragrance
- 50ml spray bottle
- Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan
- Product packaging may vary
MANSCAPED™ Signature Scent
A signature scent shared in all MANSCAPED™ formulas; light, approachable, and woodsy in all the right ways.
Formulated to impress
Our formula opens with a light citrus burst that dances around a hint of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods.
Light Woods
The base notes are subtle, but deep and woodsy, lasting the longest on your skin.
Sambac Jasmine & Vetiver
Your middle notes are floral and green, picking up the jasmine and vetiver, which you’ll smell most of the day.
Citrus
The top notes are bright and citrusy, greeting you upon the first spritz, but also wearing off the quickest.
Masculinity, Elevated
This beautifully designed glass bottle and wooden cap makes a statement, whether it’s on your countertop, dresser, or in your gym bag.
