gallery-Manscaped Cologne

Refined™ Cologne

Eau De Toilette

Revel in the sense of refinement and masculinity with this one-of-a-kind, alluring fragrance. A clean and fresh scent designed for the refined gentleman. Opening with a light citrus burst, it dances around with a gentle touch of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods. Refined is the essence of MANSCAPED™, bottled.

  • Signature MANSCAPED™ scent smells just like our other formulations
  • Light, yet masculine, pleasing fragrance
  • 50ml spray bottle
  • Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan
  • Product packaging may vary

Refined™ Cologne

MANSCAPED™ Signature Scent

A signature scent shared in all MANSCAPED™ formulas; light, approachable, and woodsy in all the right ways.

Formulated to impress

Our formula opens with a light citrus burst that dances around a hint of sambac jasmine before settling into the anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods.

Cruelty-Free
Dye-Free
Paraben-Free
Vegan

Light Woods

The base notes are subtle, but deep and woodsy, lasting the longest on your skin.

Sambac Jasmine & Vetiver

Your middle notes are floral and green, picking up the jasmine and vetiver, which you’ll smell most of the day.

Citrus

The top notes are bright and citrusy, greeting you upon the first spritz, but also wearing off the quickest.

Masculinity, Elevated

This beautifully designed glass bottle and wooden cap makes a statement, whether it’s on your countertop, dresser, or in your gym bag.

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

Ian T.Verified Buyer

Refined is Truly Exceptional!!!

By far...the two colognes I receive the most compliments on are: Blue de Chanel and Refined. So much so that the only two I wear. Refined is a fraction of the cost of Chanel. Keep up the Amazing Work!!!
Jason J.Verified Buyer

Smells Great. Works Great. The

Smells Great. Works Great. The cologne got me my first girlfriend in 7 years
Justin D.Verified Buyer

Amazing products

Love these products. I get complimented literally everywhere I go on how good I smell. I use the cologne, that smells amazing, very sexy scent. People stop me and ask me what I am wearing all the time, it's become a joke now. I should sell this product for you!
