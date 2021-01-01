Skip to Main Content
Crop Cleanser®

Groin Wash

Right after a shower this leaves your balls and body, feeling nice and refreshed while smelling great at the same time.

JP M., Verified Customer

Crop Cleanser®

Groin Wash

6 oz. Tube

A gentle groin wash with a clean, prebiotic-infused formula loaded with vitamin E, aloe, and menthol to keep the boys soft, supple, and well hydrated.

  • 6 oz.
  • Luxurious Lather
  • Prebiotic-Infused Formula
  • Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
  • Formulated for Below the Waist

Formulated For Maximum Performance

Luxurious Lather

Luxurious Lather

A generous lather is just part of the gentlemen’s playbook. Why settle for sad, small suds?

Deep Hydration

Deep Hydration

Prebiotic-infused formula is loaded with vitamin E and aloe, keeping your balls perfectly hydrated.

Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance

Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance

Because every man should step out of the shower smelling like light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods.

How to Use Our Groin Wash

After an in-depth trim sesh, you’ll want to wash the grass clippings off your thighs, feet, and wherever else they landed. To use Crop Cleanser®, squeeze a quarter sized amount into a washcloth, then gently scrub, paying special attention to your freshly trimmed friends.

What some of our customers say

4.9

449 reviews

reviews

FAQ

You have questions. We have answers.

Crop Cleanser®
