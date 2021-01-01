Crop Cleanser®
Groin Wash
Right after a shower this leaves your balls and body, feeling nice and refreshed while smelling great at the same time.
– JP M., Verified Customer
6 oz. Tube
A gentle groin wash with a clean, prebiotic-infused formula loaded with vitamin E, aloe, and menthol to keep the boys soft, supple, and well hydrated.
- 6 oz.
- Luxurious Lather
- Prebiotic-Infused Formula
- Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
- Formulated for Below the Waist
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
Formulated For Maximum Performance
Luxurious Lather
A generous lather is just part of the gentlemen’s playbook. Why settle for sad, small suds?
Deep Hydration
Prebiotic-infused formula is loaded with vitamin E and aloe, keeping your balls perfectly hydrated.
Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
Because every man should step out of the shower smelling like light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods.
How to Use Our Groin Wash
After an in-depth trim sesh, you’ll want to wash the grass clippings off your thighs, feet, and wherever else they landed. To use Crop Cleanser®, squeeze a quarter sized amount into a washcloth, then gently scrub, paying special attention to your freshly trimmed friends.