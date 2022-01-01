Leaves the boys feeling refreshed! Excellent product!!
– Ben T., Verified Customer
Crop Cleanser®
Groin Wash
A gentle groin wash with a clean, prebiotic-infused formula loaded with vitamin E, aloe, and menthol to keep the boys soft, supple, and well hydrated.
- 6 oz.
- Luxurious Lather
- Prebiotic-Infused Formula
- Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
- Formulated for Below the Waist
Clean formula is powerful, yet delicate on your most prized possessions.
Deep Hydration
Prebiotic-infused formula is loaded with vitamin E and aloe, keeping your balls perfectly hydrated.
Luxurious Lather
A generous lather is just part of the gentlemen’s playbook. Why settle for sad, small suds?
Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
Because every man should step out of the shower smelling like light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods.
Ingredients
What Goes Into Our Groin Wash
Crop Cleanser® is infused with ingredients like vitamin E, aloe, and menthol carefully crafted for your man parts.
Vitamin E
Vitamin E indirectly helps your saggy baggies stay soft and supple, while acting as an antioxidant to help reduce itching or irritation.
Aloe Leaf Juice
The leaf of the aloe vera plant is rich in water, which helps hydrate the skin and lock in moisture.
Menthol
Because why wouldn’t you want your downstairs to feel cool, refreshed, and invigorated? The tingling sensation is an added bonus.
This Groin Wash For?
All men can take on a certain, let’s say, aroma, as the day goes on. It’s not masculine. It’s just plain funky. Yes, even your groin zone can get sweaty, oily, and, well, ripe. If you’ve got a manual labor job that causes you to drip beads of sweat like you’re getting paid for it or hit the gym daily, that’s exactly why we made Crop Cleanser®. It doesn’t mess around when it comes to washing away physical activity-related side effects like sweat and dirt. It was made for it.
Our Groin Wash
After an in-depth trim sesh, you’ll want to wash the grass clippings off your thighs, feet, and wherever else they landed. To use Crop Cleanser®, squeeze a quarter sized amount into a washcloth, then gently scrub, paying special attention to your freshly trimmed friends.
Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers
Highly Recommended
No longer haunted by Gnarly Nads
Smells amazing. Better than your