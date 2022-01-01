Skip to Main Content
Leaves the boys feeling refreshed! Excellent product!!

Ben T., Verified Customer

Crop Cleanser®

Groin Wash

A gentle groin wash with a clean, prebiotic-infused formula loaded with vitamin E, aloe, and menthol to keep the boys soft, supple, and well hydrated.

  • 6 oz.
  • Luxurious Lather
  • Prebiotic-Infused Formula
  • Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
  • Formulated for Below the Waist
  • Product packaging may vary

Crop Cleanser®

Groin Wash

Clean formula is powerful, yet delicate on your most prized possessions.

Deep Hydration

Prebiotic-infused formula is loaded with vitamin E and aloe, keeping your balls perfectly hydrated.

Luxurious Lather

A generous lather is just part of the gentlemen’s playbook. Why settle for sad, small suds?

Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance

Because every man should step out of the shower smelling like light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods.

Ingredients

What Goes Into Our Groin Wash

Crop Cleanser® is infused with ingredients like vitamin E, aloe, and menthol carefully crafted for your man parts.

Dye Free
Cruelty Free
Vegan
Cologne-Quality Fragrance
Crop Cleanser® ingredients
Vitamin E

Vitamin E indirectly helps your saggy baggies stay soft and supple, while acting as an antioxidant to help reduce itching or irritation.

Aloe Leaf Juice

The leaf of the aloe vera plant is rich in water, which helps hydrate the skin and lock in moisture.

Menthol

Because why wouldn’t you want your downstairs to feel cool, refreshed, and invigorated? The tingling sensation is an added bonus.

Who’d We Make<br /> This Groin Wash For?
This Groin Wash For?

All men can take on a certain, let’s say, aroma, as the day goes on. It’s not masculine. It’s just plain funky. Yes, even your groin zone can get sweaty, oily, and, well, ripe. If you’ve got a manual labor job that causes you to drip beads of sweat like you’re getting paid for it or hit the gym daily, that’s exactly why we made Crop Cleanser®. It doesn’t mess around when it comes to washing away physical activity-related side effects like sweat and dirt. It was made for it.

How to Use<br />Our Groin Wash
Our Groin Wash

After an in-depth trim sesh, you’ll want to wash the grass clippings off your thighs, feet, and wherever else they landed. To use Crop Cleanser®, squeeze a quarter sized amount into a washcloth, then gently scrub, paying special attention to your freshly trimmed friends.

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

Peter M.Verified Buyer

Highly Recommended

Love having a separate wash for the groin area rather than regular body wash. The lather is perfect for down there and gives me confidence that it's getting clean.
John B.Verified Buyer

No longer haunted by Gnarly Nads

At first when I saw this product on a Facebook ad I kinda laughed at the idea. Like, really? Ball deodorant? I think this initial thought put a curse on my balls because shortly afterwards my bois started to smell like a half eaten sandwich rotting in a desert after a long day of work. I know this because not only could my fiancé smell it when we went to take a shower, but the smell would even make ME gag. Decided to give it a shot and freshen my lads up with this amazing concoction, and I have not regretted it. While the initial fresh scent does not last all day, it certainly prevents the smell of sweaty nuts accumulating down under. 10/10 would recommend.
Alex F.Verified Buyer

Smells amazing. Better than your

Smells amazing. Better than your average old spice soaps.

You have questions. We have answers.

