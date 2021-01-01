After trimming, it’s time to wash up. Use the Crop Cleanser™ gel wash as both a shampoo and body wash for all over cleansing. To use as shampoo, use 1-2 pumps, apply to hair, lather, and rinse. To use as a body wash, apply 2-4 pumps to a washcloth, then vigorously scrub your body, paying special attention to the just-trimmed areas.

Pro Tip:

Signature MANSCAPED™ scent is sophisticated and alluring for both body and hair.