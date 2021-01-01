Crop Cleanser™
Invigorating Hair + Body Wash
8 FL OZ / 236 ML
Our uniquely formulated moisturizing hair and body wash was designed specifically for active lifestyles and total body cleansing. The formula is Infused with natural hydrators like Aloe Vera and Sea Salt to leave your skin clean, fresh, moisturized, and reinvigorated. This refreshing all-in-one cleanser is perfect for post-trimming in the shower.
- Carefully balanced formula both cleanses and hydrates
- Legendary MANSCAPED™ scent
- Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan
- Water/Aqua
- Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
- Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate
- Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer
- Sodium Chloride
- Cocamidopropyl Betaine
- Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice
- Phenoxyethanol
- Benzoic Acid
- Fragrance
- Disodium EDTA
- Ethylhexylglycerin
- Glycereth-2 Cocoate
Formulated For Maximum Performance
Cleanses and Nourishes
Natural ingredients like aloe and sea salt cleanse and freshen the skin while keeping your skin hydrated and nourished.
All-around Wash
A luxury foaming utility gel wash suited for the entire body, including hair and body.
Unique Scent
Signature MANSCAPED™ scent helps keep you feeling fresh the entire day.
How To Use
After trimming, it’s time to wash up. Use the Crop Cleanser™ gel wash as both a shampoo and body wash for all over cleansing. To use as shampoo, use 1-2 pumps, apply to hair, lather, and rinse. To use as a body wash, apply 2-4 pumps to a washcloth, then vigorously scrub your body, paying special attention to the just-trimmed areas.
Pro Tip:
Signature MANSCAPED™ scent is sophisticated and alluring for both body and hair.