Witch hazel, willow bark, and volcanic rock scrub away and clear skin to reveal a smooth surface and clean slate to shave on. For best results use before shaving.

  • Gentle Exfoliant for Groin Area
  • Formulated for Below-the-Waist
  • Dual Exfoliation Formula
  • Dermatologist Tested, Cruelty-Free, Dye-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Gluten-Free, Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Sulfate-Free, Vegan
  • 3.5 fl oz

Formulated to Perform

Polishes & Buffs

Perlite, derived from volcanic rock polishes and buffs away build-up and dead skin down there.

Dual Exfoliation

This creamy exfoliator has both a physical and chemical exfoliant designed to soothe and clear the skin.

Fights Ingrown Hairs

This unique formula defends against ingrowns by scrubbing and clearing your cajones to reveal a smooth surface and clean slate to shave on.

Ingredients

What Goes Into Our
Exfoliator

Crop Exfoliator™ is infused with ingredients like witch hazel and willow bark extract to soothe and clear your skin before each shave.

Cruelty Free
Paraben Free
Dye Free
Vegan

Witch Hazel

Witch hazel can act as an astringent and help with irritation (and has a rather enjoyable cooling effect).

Willow Bark Extract

Willow bark extract provides gentle exfoliation, helps reduce excess oil, ingrowns, and refines pores.

Glycolic & Lactic Acid

Lactic acid targets the skin’s surface layer while glycolic acid penetrates deeper to help speed up cell turnover, gently breaking down dead skin cells without rough exfoliation.

Aloe Leaf Juice

Aloe vera protects and hydrates, packed with vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants that help the skin turnover dead cells and rejuvenate new ones.

Pineapple & Papaya Enzymes

Pineapple and papaya enzymes, known as bromelain and papain, dissolve dead skin cells naturally. And provide deep but gentle exfoliation, perfect for sensitive skin.

How To Use
Crop Exfoliator

After a few minutes in the shower, apply Crop Exfoliator™ to your groin and massage gently to really make your groin gleam, then rinse off. We like using it two or three times a week.

pro tip

Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

