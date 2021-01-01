Crop Exfoliator™
Gentle Groin Exfoliant
Witch hazel, willow bark, and volcanic rock scrub away and clear skin to reveal a smooth surface and clean slate to shave on. For best results use before shaving.
- Gentle Exfoliant for Groin Area
- Formulated for Below-the-Waist
- Dual Exfoliation Formula
- Dermatologist Tested, Cruelty-Free, Dye-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Gluten-Free, Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Sulfate-Free, Vegan
- 3.5 fl oz
Formulated to Perform
Polishes & Buffs
Dual Exfoliation
Fights Ingrown Hairs
Ingredients
What Goes Into Our
Exfoliator
Crop Exfoliator™ is infused with ingredients like witch hazel and willow bark extract to soothe and clear your skin before each shave.
Witch Hazel
Witch hazel can act as an astringent and help with irritation (and has a rather enjoyable cooling effect).
Willow Bark Extract
Willow bark extract provides gentle exfoliation, helps reduce excess oil, ingrowns, and refines pores.
Glycolic & Lactic Acid
Lactic acid targets the skin’s surface layer while glycolic acid penetrates deeper to help speed up cell turnover, gently breaking down dead skin cells without rough exfoliation.
Aloe Leaf Juice
Aloe vera protects and hydrates, packed with vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants that help the skin turnover dead cells and rejuvenate new ones.
Pineapple & Papaya Enzymes
Pineapple and papaya enzymes, known as bromelain and papain, dissolve dead skin cells naturally. And provide deep but gentle exfoliation, perfect for sensitive skin.
How To Use
Crop Exfoliator™
After a few minutes in the shower, apply Crop Exfoliator™ to your groin and massage gently to really make your groin gleam, then rinse off. We like using it two or three times a week.
Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.