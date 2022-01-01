Skip to Main Content
Crop Exfoliator

Crop Exfoliator™

Gentle Groin Exfoliant

Witch hazel, willow bark, and volcanic rock scrub away and clear skin to reveal a smooth surface and clean slate to shave on. For best results use before shaving.

  • Gentle Exfoliant for Groin Area
  • Formulated for Below-the-Waist
  • Dual Exfoliation Formula
  • Dermatologist Tested, Cruelty-Free, Dye-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Gluten-Free, Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Sulfate-Free, Vegan
  • 3.5 oz
  • Product packaging may vary

Shaving Care for Down There

Formulated to Perform

Perlite, derived from volcanic rock polishes and buffs away build-up and dead skin down there.
This creamy exfoliator has both a physical and chemical exfoliant designed to soothe and clear the skin.
This unique formula defends against ingrowns by scrubbing and clearing your cajones to reveal a smooth surface and clean slate to shave on.

Ingredients

What Goes Into Our Exfoliator

Crop Exfoliator™ is infused with ingredients like witch hazel and willow bark extract to soothe and clear your skin before each shave.

Dye Free
Cruelty Free
Vegan
Paraben Free
Witch Hazel

Witch hazel can act as an astringent and help with irritation (and has a rather enjoyable cooling effect).

Willow Bark Extract

Willow bark extract provides gentle exfoliation, helps reduce excess oil, ingrowns, and refines pores.

Glycolic & Lactic Acid

Lactic acid targets the skin’s surface layer while glycolic acid penetrates deeper to help speed up cell turnover, gently breaking down dead skin cells without rough exfoliation.

Aloe Leaf Juice

Aloe vera protects and hydrates, packed with vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants that help the skin turnover dead cells and rejuvenate new ones.

Pineapple & Papaya Enzymes

Pineapple and papaya enzymes, known as bromelain and papain, dissolve dead skin cells naturally. And provide deep but gentle exfoliation, perfect for sensitive skin.

How To Use Crop Exfoliator™

After a few minutes in the shower, apply Crop Exfoliator™ to your groin and massage gently to really make your groin gleam, then rinse off. We like using it two or three times a week.

You have questions. We have answers.

Why should you groom your man parts?

Hygiene

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

Get The Right Tools For The Job®

