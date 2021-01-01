Crop Gel™
Crop Gel™
This unique clear shaving gel is made just for the groin so you can see what you’re shaving. Mildly important.
- Clear, Moisturizing, and Lubricating
- Formulated for Below-the-Waist
- Multi-Glide Formula
- Dermatologist Tested, Cruelty-Free, Dye-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Gluten-Free, Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Sulfate-Free, Vegan
- 3.5 fl oz
Ingredients
Crop Gel™ is infused with essential oils to help protect and moisturize your skin as you shave.
Grapeseed Oil
Grapeseed oil is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores.
Coconut Oil
A gentle coconut oil based surfactant and foaming agent, ideal for sensitive skin, helps remove dirt and oil without stripping your hair of its natural oil, giving it strength and shine.
Orchid Flower Extract
Orchid flower extract is full of flavonoids which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to soothe your skin.
Jojoba Oil
Jojoba oil stimulates collagen production and provides added protection against dryness and breakouts.
Tea Tree Oil
Tea tree oil evokes a natural cooling sensation, like sweat-wicking for the sack.
How To Use
Apply the gel to a freshly cleansed sack and remember to glide your razor with the grain. The beauty is that this gel is clear so you’ll actually be able to see the grain. Rinse your razor after each pass, and repeat. Rinse thoroughly.
Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.