Crop Gel™

Clear Groin Shaving Gel

Crop Gel™

Clear Groin Shaving Gel

This unique clear shaving gel is made just for the groin so you can see what you’re shaving. Mildly important.

  • Clear, Moisturizing, and Lubricating
  • Formulated for Below-the-Waist
  • Multi-Glide Formula
  • Dermatologist Tested, Cruelty-Free, Dye-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Gluten-Free, Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Sulfate-Free, Vegan
  • 3.5 fl oz

Crop Gel

Shaving Gel Formulated to Perform

High Visibility

We made our Crop Gel™ clear because this is an area you’ll want to see while you’re shaving.

Added Protection

The thick consistency provides great cushion and protection between your razor and your skin, giving you a nice glide every time.

Multi-Glide Formula

This unique formula stays on your skin through multiple razor passes, so there’s no need to reapply.

Manscaped™ Signature Scent

Because every man should smell light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods while he shaves.

Ingredients

What Goes Into Our
Shaving Gel

Crop Gel™ is infused with essential oils to help protect and moisturize your skin as you shave.

Cruelty Free
Paraben Free
Dye Free
Vegan

Grapeseed Oil

Grapeseed oil is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores.

Coconut Oil

A gentle coconut oil based surfactant and foaming agent, ideal for sensitive skin, helps remove dirt and oil without stripping your hair of its natural oil, giving it strength and shine.

Orchid Flower Extract

Orchid flower extract is full of flavonoids which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to soothe your skin.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil stimulates collagen production and provides added protection against dryness and breakouts.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil evokes a natural cooling sensation, like sweat-wicking for the sack.

How To Use
Crop Gel

Apply the gel to a freshly cleansed sack and remember to glide your razor with the grain. The beauty is that this gel is clear so you’ll actually be able to see the grain. Rinse your razor after each pass, and repeat. Rinse thoroughly.

pro tip

Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

