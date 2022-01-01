Skip to Main Content
Summer Sale
Use Code SUMMER for 20% off Entire Order + Free Shipping
gallery-Crop Gel

Crop Gel™

Clear Groin Shaving Gel

$12.99
$9.99
Save 23%

This unique clear shaving gel is made just for the groin so you can see what you’re shaving. Mildly important.

  • Clear, Moisturizing, and Lubricating
  • Formulated for Below-the-Waist
  • Multi-Glide Formula
  • Dermatologist Tested, Cruelty-Free, Dye-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Gluten-Free, Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Sulfate-Free, Vegan
  • 3.5 oz
  • Product packaging may vary

Buy More and Save-1-Pack

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Bundle & Save Up To 37%

Ultra Smooth Package

Ultra Smooth Package

Shaving Care for Down There

Crop Gel™ and smooth stones
MANSCAPED™ Logo

Crop Gel™

Shaving Gel Formulated to Perform

Crop Gel™ Close up

High Visibility

We made our Crop Gel™ clear because this is an area you’ll want to see while you’re shaving.
Added Protection
Added Protection

Added Protection

The thick consistency provides great cushion and protection between your razor and your skin, giving you a nice glide every time.
Multi Glide
Multi-Glide Formula

Multi-Glide Formula

This unique formula stays on your skin through multiple razor passes, so there’s no need to reapply.
Signature Scent
MANSCAPED™ Signature Scent

MANSCAPED™ Signature Scent

Because every man should smell light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods while he shaves.

Ingredients

What Goes Into Our Shaving Gel

Crop Gel™ is infused with essential oils to help protect and moisturize your skin as you shave.

Dye Free
Cruelty Free
Vegan
Paraben Free
Crop Gel™

Grapeseed Oil

Grapeseed oil is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores.

Coconut Oil

A gentle coconut oil based surfactant and foaming agent, ideal for sensitive skin, helps remove dirt and oil without stripping your hair of its natural oil, giving it strength and shine.

Orchid Flower Extract

Orchid flower extract is full of flavonoids which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to soothe your skin.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil stimulates collagen production and provides added protection against dryness and breakouts.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil evokes a natural cooling sensation, like sweat-wicking for the sack.

How To Use Crop Gel™

Apply the gel to a freshly cleansed sack and remember to glide your razor with the grain. The beauty is that this gel is clear so you’ll actually be able to see the grain. Rinse your razor after each pass, and repeat. Rinse thoroughly.

Guy using Crop Gel™

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

Steve B.Verified Buyer

Everything I had hoped for

My globes are porcelain smooth, and it's largely due to the crop gel. It goes on clear, making it very easy to see as I plow the field, and it's super slick. My razor slid on my skin like a southerner on an icy driveway for the very first time. HIGHLY RECOMMEND
Lauren B.Verified Buyer

AMAZING!!!

Crop gel is incredible... I know it’s called Manscaped but I used my husband’s crop gel on my lady parts and WOW BEST SHAVE OF MY LIFE!! Guys you need to make a Womensacped because I’m your biggest fan! My husband loves all products I bought it as a gift and he only uses these products and all of them!! Thank you manscaped! Now we just need that Womenscaped!!!! I'll be your spokeswoman lol
Monte B.Verified Buyer

Super close shave using this

Super close shave using this product. Love the fact that it is ear so you can see what your doing. Love the cool, clean feeling after using it.

You have questions. We have answers.

GQ Logo
UFC Logo
ESPN Logo
The Chive Logo
Fast Company Logo
Barstool Sports Logo
Playboy Logo
Forbes Logo

Why should you groom your man parts?

Hygiene

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

Get The Right Tools For The Job®

HomeAll ProductsCrop Gel™
free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • About Us
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Press
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED™. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
United StatesCanadaEuropeUnited KingdomAustralia / New ZealandSingaporeSouth AfricaSaudi Arabia / United Arab Emirates