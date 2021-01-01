The average day can be quite taxing for the male groin. Whether you're sitting all day in front of a computer, or hammering away at construction, your balls take a beating. So much so that one may want to take an immediate shower, but sometimes that shower is hours away. So, keep your family jewels clean and fresh throughout the day with Crop Mop™ wipes.

Simply tear open the package, remove wipe, unfold, and gently wipe around the back and under the sack for maximum freshness and protection. Repeat as necessary.