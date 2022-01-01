Skip to Main Content
Crop Mop
Discreet and effective. The size of the wipes is generous and they have enough moisture to get the job done thoroughly

Jonathan B., Verified Customer

Crop Mop®

Ball + Butt + Body Wet Wipes

These refreshing moist ball wipes were specially designed for male hygiene and extra care for your intimate parts. They keep "the boys" clean and refreshed, while soothing Aloe Vera leaves skin smooth and balanced. Our individually packaged wipes can be carried in your pocket or wallet, since they’re approximately the size of a credit card. Great for daily use at work, at the gym, camping, while traveling, or anytime a shower is not available.

  • Infused with cooling Aloe Vera
  • Made of soft woven material
  • Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan
  • Product packaging may vary
Each pack contains 15 individually wrapped Crop Mop® wipes.
  • Water/Aqua
  • Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice
  • Glyceryl Stearate
  • Peg-100 Stearate
  • Phenoxyethanol
  • Benzoic Acid
  • Mineral Oil
  • Stearyl Alcohol
  • Stearic Acid
  • Potassium Cetyl Phosphate
  • Disodium EDTA
  • Fragrance
  • Carbomer
  • Ethylhexylglycerin
  • Glycereth-2 Cocoate

Protection and Freshness

Formulated with vegan ingredients to keep your balls silky soft and healthy. Wipe away bacteria to maintain optimal sexual health and help reduce unpleasant crotch odor.

Confidence Below-The-Waist

Crop Mop® wipes feature vegan ingredients like soothing Aloe Vera for below the waist confidence.

Maximum Performance Technology

Made of a sturdy, multi-layer woven fabric. No lint balls here.

How To Use

The average day can be quite taxing for the male groin. Whether you're sitting all day in front of a computer, or hammering away at construction, your balls take a beating. So much so that one may want to take an immediate shower, but sometimes that shower is hours away. So, keep your family jewels clean and fresh throughout the day with Crop Mop® wipes.

Simply tear open the package, remove wipe, unfold, and gently wipe around the back and under the sack for maximum freshness and protection. Repeat as necessary.

pro tip Use Crop Mop® ball wipes anytime you need to freshen up the male intimate area: after a long day at work, a workout, or getting ready for date night.

Crop Mop

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

Verified Buyer

My husband & teenage son

My husband & teenage son love these! use them after workouts if no time to shower, take them camping, high school sports & gym!
Verified Buyer

Crop Mop A Must Have To Prevent Swamped Crotch

What a wonderful way to keep the boys smelling fresh and clean. After work, I use one or two to freshen up my butt, balls, and most important, my tool. Hey, who knows what the evening holds!
Sean D.Verified Buyer

Crop mop is amazing for

Crop mop is amazing for hardcore gaming when you get a little too into it or after work out and you need a quick clean up. The size of each individually wrapped ball wipe is very plentiful, so you can really get all the cleaning you want done with ease. Honestly amazing, definitely recommend!
Crop Mop®
