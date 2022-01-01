Discreet and effective. The size of the wipes is generous and they have enough moisture to get the job done thoroughly
– Jonathan B., Verified Customer
Crop Mop®
Ball + Butt + Body Wet Wipes
These refreshing moist ball wipes were specially designed for male hygiene and extra care for your intimate parts. They keep "the boys" clean and refreshed, while soothing Aloe Vera leaves skin smooth and balanced. Our individually packaged wipes can be carried in your pocket or wallet, since they’re approximately the size of a credit card. Great for daily use at work, at the gym, camping, while traveling, or anytime a shower is not available.
- Infused with cooling Aloe Vera
- Made of soft woven material
- Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan
- Product packaging may vary
- Water/Aqua
- Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice
- Glyceryl Stearate
- Peg-100 Stearate
- Phenoxyethanol
- Benzoic Acid
- Mineral Oil
- Stearyl Alcohol
- Stearic Acid
- Potassium Cetyl Phosphate
- Disodium EDTA
- Fragrance
- Carbomer
- Ethylhexylglycerin
- Glycereth-2 Cocoate
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
Protection and Freshness
Protection and Freshness
Formulated with vegan ingredients to keep your balls silky soft and healthy. Wipe away bacteria to maintain optimal sexual health and help reduce unpleasant crotch odor.
Confidence Below-The-Waist
Crop Mop® wipes feature vegan ingredients like soothing Aloe Vera for below the waist confidence.
Maximum Performance Technology
Made of a sturdy, multi-layer woven fabric. No lint balls here.
How To Use
The average day can be quite taxing for the male groin. Whether you're sitting all day in front of a computer, or hammering away at construction, your balls take a beating. So much so that one may want to take an immediate shower, but sometimes that shower is hours away. So, keep your family jewels clean and fresh throughout the day with Crop Mop® wipes.
Simply tear open the package, remove wipe, unfold, and gently wipe around the back and under the sack for maximum freshness and protection. Repeat as necessary.
pro tip Use Crop Mop® ball wipes anytime you need to freshen up the male intimate area: after a long day at work, a workout, or getting ready for date night.
Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers
My husband & teenage son
Crop Mop A Must Have To Prevent Swamped Crotch
Crop mop is amazing for