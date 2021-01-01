Crop Preserver™
Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
Crop Preserver™
Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
4 FL OZ / 118 ML
- Features Soothing Aloe Vera
- Formulated For Below-The-Waist
- Advanced, Quick-Absorbing Gel Talcum-Like
- Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
Formulated to Perform
Formulated to Perform
Deodorant & Moisturizer
Powerful moisturizing ball deodorant keeps you fresh & hydrated.
Long-Lasting
Keeps you dry & comfortable with all day protection.
Protect & Preserve
Infused with natural hydrators & antioxidants.
Dries Clear
Crop Preserver™ gel dries clear for added confidence.
Ingredients
Crop Preserver™ is infused with natural ingredients including tapioca starch, caprylic capric triglycerides and aloe to soothe and protect your balls.
Tapioca Starch
Tapioca starch is extracted from the roots of the cassava plant. Native to Brazil, this plant has been used for thousands of years and is even the main ingredient in boba. This starch helps reduce friction.
Caprylic Capric Triglycerides
Caprylic capric triglycerides are refined from coconut oil. They create a light, moisturizing, silky oil that is rich in antioxidants but isn’t greasy. This ingredient helps soothe the skin while working as an antioxidant.
Aloe Leaf Juice
Aloe vera is a succulent native to Africa and Asia. It has been used throughout history as an herbal medicine and is legendary for its ability to protect and hydrate skin.
Applications
Crop Preserver™ is made for men from all walks of life. Athletes, stay fresh and counter chafing when running, biking and weight lifting. Gamers, extend your play without getting swamp crotch. Professionals, make sitting in endless meetings more comfortable. Bachelors, get an added boost of confidence and be ready for when the time is right.
How to Use
After showering and washing with our exfoliating cleanser, towel off, making sure to dry completely. Apply and rub a small amount of the moisturizing deodorant into the palm of your hands, then apply on and around your sensitive areas that require ventilation. Its liquid formulation will dry on contact, keeping you both deodorized and moisturized.
Let dry completely before dressing.