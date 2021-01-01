Crop Reviver™
Ball spray toner
Good for after work to keep your boys smelling fantastic.
– Joshua J., Verified Customer
2 FL OZ / 60 ML
This ball spray toner is just what the doctor ordered for your buds below. Its soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts keep your high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected after a good shave.
- Soothing Aloe Vera and Witch Hazel
- Powerful odor defense
- 2 fl oz
- Signature MANSCAPED™ Scent
- Formulated for Below-the-Waist
- Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan
Formulated to Perform
Hydrating & Refreshing
Formulated with a unique combination of hydrators and refreshers, this spray-on toner is exactly what you need after a close shave.
Anti-Burn Protection
The combination of aloe and witch hazel extracts provide anti-inflammatory, anti-burn protection to make this a pleasant experience.
Ingredients
Crop Reviver™ is infused with natural ingredients including aloe and witch hazel, working in tandem to soothe your most treasured man parts after a close trim or shave.
Aloe Leaf Juice
Aloe vera is an herbal remedy that’s legendary for its ability to hydrate and cushion sensitive skin.
Witch Hazel
Witch hazel is a good witch, relieving inflammation and irritation with a rather enjoyable cooling effect.
Who'd we make this ball spray for?
We made Crop Reviver™ for men who know the days can be long, grueling, and hot for one’s crotch and need a quick fix. Whether it’s before a date, after the gym, or in the middle of back-to-back meetings, just one spritz will revive your wilted package and make you feel like you’re standing before a high-powered fan, naked. Enjoy that feeling anytime you want by keeping a bottle in your gym bag, glove box, or desk drawer.
How to Use
Unlike most body sprays, this is something you can spray directly on your family jewels for a quick pick-me-up or as the finishing touch to a more comprehensive groom sesh. Simply spritz to freshen up and enjoy the feeling of silky smooth hydration.
Store in your gym bag or car's glove box.