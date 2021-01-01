Who'd we make this ball spray for?

We made Crop Reviver™ for men who know the days can be long, grueling, and hot for one’s crotch and need a quick fix. Whether it’s before a date, after the gym, or in the middle of back-to-back meetings, just one spritz will revive your wilted package and make you feel like you’re standing before a high-powered fan, naked. Enjoy that feeling anytime you want by keeping a bottle in your gym bag, glove box, or desk drawer.