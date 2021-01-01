The Crop Shaver™
Three-Blade Groin Razor
Designed and engineered specifically to shave the groin. And soon to be the only blades you trust around these parts.
- Three Precision Blades
- Pivoting Head
- Micro Comb Bar
- Extra Wide Lubrication Strips
- Ergonomic Design
- Includes Handle, 4 Replacement Blades, and Travel Case
Handle
The wide, non-slip, rubber grip handle gives you better traction in the shower, so you can shave those hard-to-reach areas with confidence.
The Crop Shaver™ Replacement Blades Set of Four
This package includes four replacement blade cartridges so you get a smooth, fresh shave every time.
Travel Case For The Crop Shaver™
No more losing your razor or letting it rust on your counter. Elevate your grooming setup by giving your razor its very own storage case so it’s stored face up, protecting the lubrication strip.
How to Use The Crop Shaver™
Slowly glide The Crop Shaver™ with the grain (in the direction the hair grows). Rinse your razor after each pass, and repeat. When you’re smoother than an aged whiskey, rinse thoroughly. When you’re finished, put your razor in its storage case so it’s stored face up, protecting the lubrication strip.
Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.