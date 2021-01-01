Skip to Main Content
Special OfferSpecial Offer
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free shipping
with the
purchase of the performance
package kit or perfect package
Get Limited Time Special

The Crop Shaver™ Replacement Blades

Three-Blade Groin Razor Blades

0 reviews
gallery-null

The Crop Shaver™ Replacement Blades

Three-Blade Groin Razor Blades

0 reviews

Stock up on replacement blades so you get a smooth, fresh shave every time.

  • Compatible with The Crop Shaver™ Handle
  • Three Precision Blades
  • Pivoting Head
  • Micro Comb Bar
  • Extra Wide Lubrication Strips

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Crop Shaver

Replacement Blades

Three Precision Blades

Features three stainless steel blades for an extra-close shave and additional cartridges to keep every shave sharp.

Pivoting Head

A wide, pivoting head navigates the contours of your package effortlessly so you may never miss a patch.

Micro Comb Bar

A rubber comb straightens your hair as you shave.

Extra Wide Lubrication Strips

Lubricated strips soothe the skin with avocado oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E while providing lubrication above and below the blades for a comfortable glide.

Thoughtfully Designed.

Ergonomically shaped handle with non-slip rubber pads allows for the best shave possible, from any angle to get those hard-to-reach areas.

Micro Comb Bar

Stainless Steel Blades

Snapable Blade

How to Replace The Crop Shaver Blade Cartridge

To remove the razor cartridge, hold the handle of The Crop Shaver™ firmly and press the ejection button located on the handle near the head of the shaver to eject the cartridge.To install the razor cartridge, line up the metal docking tabs on the handle with the dock feature on the back of the cartridge. Press the cartridge and the handle together while maintaining alignment of the docking features. Continue to push the two pieces together until you hear and feel a click. Your new cartridge is now ready for use.

pro tip

Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

Experience a high quality shave today

HomeAll Products
Crop Shaver Replacement Blade
free shipping
hassle-free returns
100% safe & secure checkout
  • FAQ
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Become an Influencer
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

Copyright © 2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
  • Warranty & Return
    |
  • Terms of Use
    |
  • Privacy Policy
    |
  • Cookie Policy