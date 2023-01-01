Skip to Main Content
Crop Soother™

Ball Aftershave Lotion

This post-shave lotion hydrates and helps reduce ball skin irritation, making your testicles the most comfortable they’ve felt in years.

  • 2 fl oz. / 59 ml
  • Infused with Aloe, Colloidal Oats, Shea, Cocoa Seed Butter, and Safflower Oil
  • Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
  • Vegan, Cruelty Free, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, Alcohol Free, and Dye Free
  • Formulated for Below the Waist

Aftercare for your pair.

A closer ball shave can lead to a world of benefits, but can leave your skin feeling irritated. Crop Soother™ ball aftershave lotion helps put both your mind and your balls at ease by offering relief from irritation immediately after shaving.

No ouch, just ooh.

Our alcohol-free complex is made with colloidal oats, shea, and cocoa seed butter to help relieve itching as hair grows back in.

Ingredients

What goes into our ball aftershave?

Save your sensitive parts post-shave with Crop Soother™. Infused with aloe, colloidal oats, shea, cocoa seed butter, and safflower oil to keep your skin out of the red.

Sensitive Skin

Paraben Free

Alcohol Free

Cruelty Free

Who’d we make Crop Soother™ for?

For all the men who don’t believe in toughing it out when it comes to ball care, we don’t either. Crop Soother™ has an alcohol-free complex made with colloidal oats and aloe so the boys feel like they took a trip to the spa, even after a close shave.

How to use a ball aftershave:

Apply a dime-sized amount of ball aftershave lotion to your fingertips and smooth evenly over freshly shaved skin.

You have questions. We have answers.

Why should you groom your man parts?

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

Try a little tenderness.

