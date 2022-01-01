Skip to Main Content
Deodorant

Premium Odor Protection

Smell that? That’s the magic of our UltraPremium Deodorant and signature Refined™ cologne-quality fragrance under your arms. We use an aluminum-free, clear formula so no marks (or odors) are left in your clothes.

  • 2.65 oz. Stick
  • Aluminum Free
  • Dries Clear
  • Refined™ Cologne-Quality Fragrance
  • Paraben Free, Formaldehyde Free, Phthalate Free, Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Vegan

Because our deodorant is aluminum-free, it won’t yellow your shirts.

Wear any color you like, this deodorant goes on clear and stays clear.

Scented with authentic Refined™ cologne to neutralize and mask odor with the scent of light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods.

Ingredients

What Goes Into Our Deodorant

Our UltraPremium Deodorant is infused with cologne-quality fragrance, which means you’re getting our signature Refined™ scent in your everyday essentials.

Cruelty Free
Dye Free
Cologne-Quality Fragrance
Vegan
Light Woods

Subtle, but deep.

Sambac Jasmine & Vetiver

Floral and green.

Citrus

Bright, but mellow.

B.O. plagues everyone. It’s a simple fact of nature. We all need ways to manage our sweaty arm pockets, which is why we created a deodorant that does just that. Not only does it go on clear, but it’s aluminum-free which means you can say goodbye to those yellow pit stains that are nearly impossible to get out.

Whether you shower first or not (though we sincerely hope you consider it), just give the ol’ pits a couple swipes of the stick. Wait a second to dry, and then you can move on with your day feeling incredibly confident giving hugs, high fives, or just raising your arms in general.

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

Thomas P.Verified Buyer

Great Deodorant and No Rash

I'm very happy with Manscaped deodorant. It works! And what's even better: It doesn't cause a rash. Very thankful for that! I grew tired of red, itchy skin under my arms. This deodorant is the cure! And it works - no BO!
Ron C.Verified Buyer

Thank you!

Your underarm deodorant is terrific! Now I have the same great scent for ALL of my body parts!😉
Ronald E.Verified Buyer

Perfect choice

I'll probably use it forever! Other brands’ deodorants are nice but didn't quite do the trick for me.
