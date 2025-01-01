Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Free Shipping on all Orders Shop now

The Dome Shaver™ Pro SkinSafe® Blade Pad

Compatible with The Dome Shaver™ Pro

the original price was $39.99
$36.99
Save 8%

Keep your smooth with ultra-thin foils for a close shave. Our curved blade pad flexes and forms to navigate the unique shape of your head.

  • SkinSafe® Replacement Blade Pad
  • Magnetic Detachable Blade Pad
  • Protective Cap

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

New

Comfortable glide.

Five stainless-steel blade heads pivot, flex, and float over bumps and curves for a smooth shave.

Close shave.

Ultra-thin foils provide a .10 mm close shave to achieve a bald head.

How to replace your blade head.

The blade pad is magnetic, so all you need to do to replace it is pop off the old one, and pop on the new.

You have questions. We have answers.

Routine maintenance made easy.

free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • About Us
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Press
  • CA Notice at Collection
  • CA Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
  • CA Limit Use of Sensitive Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us
  • Accessibility Statement

Accepted Payment Methods

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By entering your email you agree to receive emails from MANSCAPED® about its products, offers and promotions. You can unsubscribe at anytime.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2025, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved®️ symbol designates a registered trademark of Manscaped, LLC in the United States and elsewhere.
United StatesCanadaEuropeUnited KingdomAustralia / New ZealandSingaporeSouth AfricaSaudi Arabia / United Arab Emirates