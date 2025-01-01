Dome Soother
Head Aftershave Lotion
Calm your scalp after a quick shave with a non-irritating formula that helps soothe your skin, provides all-day hydration, and dries clear.
- 4 fl. oz. / 118.3 ml.
- Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
- Infused with Aloe, Gotu Kola, and Colloidal Oats
- Fresh Green & Light Woods Scent
- Alcohol Free
- Vegan and Cruelty Free
- Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, and Dye Free
- Formulated for the Scalp
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
DOME SOOTHER
Head Aftershave Lotion
Round out your shave.
Soothe your grooves.
Relieve your post-shave skin with our calming lotion. Gotu kola, aloe, and colloidal oats blend to relax, cool, and restore your bald head to a blissful state.
Dries clear.
Our formula spreads easily and absorbs quickly, leaving no trace of a shave.
Ingredients
What goes into our aftershave lotion?
Our Dome Soother is infused with aloe, gotu kola, colloidal oats, allantoin, and vitamin E to soothe, calm, and moisturize the scalp after a close shave.
Alcohol Free
Paraben Free
Sensitive Skin
Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
Who’d we make this head aftershave lotion for?
We made this hydrating complex for guys who shave daily and want to feel great doing it—no sting, stickiness, or residue—just a smooth head and a ton of confidence.
How to use Dome Soother.
Dispense a quarter-sized amount of product directly onto your skin and massage the product into your scalp until it dries clear.