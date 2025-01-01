Face Shave Soother
Aftershave Serum
Relieve freshly shaved skin with soothing ingredients designed to calm redness and irritation.
- Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
- Infused with Red Algae, Menthyl Lactate, and Vitamin B3
- Fresh Green and Light Woods Scent
- Alcohol Free
- Vegan and Cruelty Free
- Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, and Dye Free
- Formulated for the Face
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
Sweet relief.
With cooling ingredients like menthyl lactate, our proprietary post shave-serum relaxes freshly shaved skin and locks in hydration.
Clear the way.
Gentle liquid exfoliants help remove excess debris from the skin’s surface so your hair can grow back the way it's supposed to.
Ingredients
What goes into our post-shave serum?
Our Face Shave Soother is infused with red algae, niacinamide, and gentle liquid exfoliants to soothe, calm, and moisturize your skin after a close shave.
Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
Alcohol Free
Paraben Free
Sulfate Free
How to apply our post-shave serum:
Squirt a dime-sized amount of product directly onto your face and massage the product into your skin. You’ll know you’re done when it dries clear.