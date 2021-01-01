Skip to Main Content
Foot Duster™

Foot Deodorant

I take off my shoes in complete confidence.

Alberto C.

Foot Duster™

Foot Deodorant

2 FL OZ / 59 ML

Say goodbye to stinky foot funk with the Foot Duster™ deodorant spray. This essential hygiene solution features cooling tea tree oil for a pleasant experience on your feet. Trusted by professional athletes and specifically designed for active lifestyles. Your feet will thank you!

  • Spray-on odor neutralization
  • Natural ingredients like cooling tea tree oil
  • Proactive sweat defense
  • Features the signature MANSCAPED™ scent
  • Cruelty Free, Dye Free, Paraben Free, Vegan

Performance Foot Deodorant

Invigorating formula created for athletic performance.

Therapeutic Cooling Sensation

Natural tea tree oil evokes an exhilarating cooling sensation.

Essential Sweat Defense

Sweaty feet are no problem for the Foot Duster™.

Ingredients

Foot Duster™ has a unique mix of natural ingredients that keep sock sweat, bacteria, and funky odor in check.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil gives your skin a natural cooling sensation, both refreshing and soothing hot, sweaty stumps.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is an antimicrobial that can help to stop bacteria growth, aid in collagen production, and promote cell turnover for cracked heels and calluses.

Peppermint Leaf Oil

Peppermint oil contains menthol which has powerful natural cooling properties that pair well with the tea tree oil, like built-in AC.

Who’d We Make Our Deodorizer Spray For?

If you’ve got uncomfortably hot, sweaty feet, you’re exactly who we made this for. Think about it, you hold your feet captive all day, denying them fresh sweet air, and freedom every time you go for a run, hit the gym, or throw on those dreaded work shoes. By the day’s end, your feet are hot, soaked in perspiration, and stanky. Which is why we made this spray. One spritz will keep your feet cool, dry, and stank free.

How to Use Our Foot Spray

After a good, long shower, towel your feet off completely. Then spray the top and bottom each foot a couple times. Now, let them air dry for two minutes and bask our light, refreshing signature scent. You’ll get a pleasant chill up your spine as you feel the natural tea oil and peppermint oil extracts cooling and revitalizing your wiggly bits. Now, socks on. Or not. Up to you.

How to use Foot Duster™

Experience Foot Odor Defense Today

Foot Duster™
