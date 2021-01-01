Foot Duster™

Who’d We Make Our Deodorizer Spray For?

If you’ve got uncomfortably hot, sweaty feet, you’re exactly who we made this for. Think about it, you hold your feet captive all day, denying them fresh sweet air, and freedom every time you go for a run, hit the gym, or throw on those dreaded work shoes. By the day’s end, your feet are hot, soaked in perspiration, and stanky. Which is why we made this spray. One spritz will keep your feet cool, dry, and stank free.